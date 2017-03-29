Ollie Otter visits Grainger County st...

Ollie Otter visits Grainger County students

Wednesday Mar 29

Pre-K through first grade students in Grainger County schools received a visit recently from Ollie Otter, a character developed to teach younger children about seat belt and booster seat use. The program is jointly sponsored by MTSU, TCAT/Morristown, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Road Builders Association.

