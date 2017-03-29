Ollie Otter visits Grainger County students
Pre-K through first grade students in Grainger County schools received a visit recently from Ollie Otter, a character developed to teach younger children about seat belt and booster seat use. The program is jointly sponsored by MTSU, TCAT/Morristown, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Road Builders Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who owns the gigantic house on North Economy Ro... (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Thx Randolph
|58
|Michelle 'Bama for President 2021
|7 min
|Thx Randolph
|4
|who are the biggest flirts and players in town?
|7 min
|Thx Randolph
|5
|Justice for bradley
|31 min
|Newspaper
|38
|Jamie Lewis (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Funny
|41
|Handiman/plumber
|1 hr
|Satisfied Customer
|5
|Hot sweet guys at lear
|2 hr
|Pinky
|6
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC