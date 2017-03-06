Morristown police search for missing ...

Morristown police search for missing girl, 15

Monday Mar 6 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Destiny Leann Hendrick was last seen by her grandfather entering Morristown Hamblen West High School around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, and has not been seen since. She did not attend any classes that day.

