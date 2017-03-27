Greeneville Names New Town Planner
There are 4 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled Greeneville Names New Town Planner.
She has served as planner for the City of Morristown since June 2014, a news release from Greeneville Town Hall says. She will begin her duties March 27. She replaces previous Town Planner Asong Venard, who resigned in February after accepting a position in the Johnson City Planning Department.
Read more at The Greenville Sun.
#1 Friday Mar 24
It might be nice to know her name!
#2 Friday Mar 24
Her name is in the article.
United States
#3 Saturday Mar 25
Logan Engle is her name.
Topix is concerned about copyright law violations. That's why they only give you about one paragraph from the news articles that they use, then provide a link directing you to the full story.
#4 Monday Mar 27
Hope she does more there than she did here......
