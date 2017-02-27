Greene County Bracing For Severe Weather

50 min ago

The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a warning for a possible significant severe weather outbreak today and as of press time had issues a severe thunderstorm watch into the afternoon. Greene County Schools were closing at 10 a.m. today, and all after-school activities and ESP would be canceled, Director of Schools David McLain said.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hamblen County was issued at March 01 at 6:50AM CST

Morristown, TN

