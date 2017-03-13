Glen Pedigo
Funeral services for Mr. Glyndon "Glen" Hayes Pedigo Sr., 82, of Cookeville, will be held Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m. in the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Whorton Springs Cemetery in Smithville.
