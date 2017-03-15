Disgraced wellness blogger Belle Gibson to learn her fate

A Court in Australia on Wednesday found a wellness blogger, Belle Gibson , guilty of deceiving and misleading people on using natural remedies and nutrition to cure cancer. Up until 2015, Gibson had a large social media following, a successful app and cookbook, both called The Whole Pantry , all based on the premise that she was treating an "incurable" brain cancer with a healthy diet instead of traditional medicine.

