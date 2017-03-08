Continue Reading
Grainger County resident Evan Newman is the newest associate attorney of the law firm of Bacon, Jessee, Perkins, Carroll & Anderson, LLP, of Morristown. Newman studied law at the Nashville School of Law and graduated near the top of his class for the Class of 2016.
