BJP used 7-phase polls in UP to polarise people: Chidambaram
The Congress leader also thanked the people of Punjab for their huge faith in the party and said this is a mandate for a brighter future for Punjab and its youth. Referring to the Punjab Assembly polls result, where his party has got a clear majority, he said, "You must understand that no one has decimated the Congress in this election.
Morristown Discussions
|Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11)
|8 min
|Bubba
|116
|Why do men cheat with fatter and uglier women??
|1 hr
|checkthemirror
|40
|Anyone know anything about Bodycote (May '14)
|1 hr
|BeenNtheKnowToday
|32
|Sport Clips haircuts
|2 hr
|Fake
|1
|LAC why keep deleting???
|2 hr
|get it started
|10
|bradley suffridge (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|blueangel201617
|24
|AnyFemales
|5 hr
|haha
|9
