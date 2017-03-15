BJP used 7-phase polls in UP to polar...

BJP used 7-phase polls in UP to polarise people: Chidambaram

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Congress leader also thanked the people of Punjab for their huge faith in the party and said this is a mandate for a brighter future for Punjab and its youth. Referring to the Punjab Assembly polls result, where his party has got a clear majority, he said, "You must understand that no one has decimated the Congress in this election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Should Not Speak At Church (Jan '11) 8 min Bubba 116
Why do men cheat with fatter and uglier women?? 1 hr checkthemirror 40
Anyone know anything about Bodycote (May '14) 1 hr BeenNtheKnowToday 32
Sport Clips haircuts 2 hr Fake 1
LAC why keep deleting??? 2 hr get it started 10
bradley suffridge (Feb '10) 4 hr blueangel201617 24
AnyFemales 5 hr haha 9
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC