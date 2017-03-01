American Job Center Offers Free Job Search Workshops
Looking for a job? The American Jobs Center in Morristown has a slate of free workshops planned for March that can help in the search, according to a recent news release. Workshops are free and are funded through a partnership between Walters State Community College and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
