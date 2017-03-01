WSCC Hosting Panel Discussion For Presidents Day

From left, Walters State Community College History Department Head Dr. Timothy Holder, WSCC Claiborne County Director of Student Success Marlin Curnutt and History Professor Dr. Marc McClure will participate in a Presidents Day discussion on "The Early Presidents and Slavery" Monday. Walters State Community College will host a panel discussion titled "The Early Presidents and Slavery" to mark Presidents Day on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.