Train Excursion To Explore East TN Mo...

Train Excursion To Explore East TN Mountains

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum has announced a spring rail excursion through the scenic Hiwassee River Gorge in East Tennessee on Saturday, April 1. "The excursion offers an opportunity to ride the rails through one of the most beautiful river gorges in the United States as the railroad tracks travel along the Hiwassee River," according to a news release. The rail trip will take a 50-mile, 3.5-hour round trip rail excursion along the river to the "Hiwassee Loop."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are following me 5 min Kookoo 16
I love my wife (Nov '14) 14 min postman 85
team tech (Apr '12) 33 min Lol 106
how can a woman make extra money 50 min Really 18
Welfare trash 1 hr well 18
All the homeless crowd in east motown 2 hr Madashell 2
Enjoy your food stamps Morristown (Nov '15) 2 hr Laffin 34
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC