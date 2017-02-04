Morristown police looking for robbery suspects
Morristown Police Department investigators are seeking information about the suspects in an aggravated robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon in north Morristown. Investigators say two men entered the El Manantial at 522 North Cumberland Street just before 5:30 pm and assaulted and bound the store's owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why would someone choose a pill over a bud?
|39 min
|love my roxies
|2
|Jaclyn Kimbrough
|42 min
|Bkk
|4
|Hannah N.
|1 hr
|Problemsolved
|10
|Tia K and Wes W from Sykes
|2 hr
|Do tell
|5
|nat alllen (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Stupid Morristown
|53
|sulphur springs house (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|Rebecca musick
|87
|Captive Free Church
|14 hr
|Confused
|16
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC