Morristown police looking for robbery...

Morristown police looking for robbery suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Morristown Police Department investigators are seeking information about the suspects in an aggravated robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon in north Morristown. Investigators say two men entered the El Manantial at 522 North Cumberland Street just before 5:30 pm and assaulted and bound the store's owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why would someone choose a pill over a bud? 39 min love my roxies 2
Jaclyn Kimbrough 42 min Bkk 4
Hannah N. 1 hr Problemsolved 10
Tia K and Wes W from Sykes 2 hr Do tell 5
nat alllen (Sep '09) 4 hr Stupid Morristown 53
sulphur springs house (Aug '08) 13 hr Rebecca musick 87
Captive Free Church 14 hr Confused 16
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC