Christie Renee McGinnis
Christie Renee McGinnis left her grandmother's home on Cleveland Avenue in Morristown earlier on Tuesday and has not been seen since. Her direction and means of travel are not known.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex (Jun '10)
|11 min
|HMMM
|15
|I miss you
|17 min
|HMMM
|22
|white girl looking for bbc
|22 min
|No problem
|28
|Dawn @ Wallace
|23 min
|No problem
|4
|The girls at Dairy Queen
|35 min
|Gty
|7
|Sorry waitress at I Hop the other day
|55 min
|Waiter n mother o...
|5
|Brian Blalock/Legg/Black
|1 hr
|Needtoknow
|6
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC