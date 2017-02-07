Christie Renee McGinnis

Christie Renee McGinnis

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Christie Renee McGinnis left her grandmother's home on Cleveland Avenue in Morristown earlier on Tuesday and has not been seen since. Her direction and means of travel are not known.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ex (Jun '10) 11 min HMMM 15
I miss you 17 min HMMM 22
white girl looking for bbc 22 min No problem 28
Dawn @ Wallace 23 min No problem 4
The girls at Dairy Queen 35 min Gty 7
Sorry waitress at I Hop the other day 55 min Waiter n mother o... 5
Brian Blalock/Legg/Black 1 hr Needtoknow 6
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC