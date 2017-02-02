Black bear remains found near Morristown apartment complex
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a bag of bear skin found near The Summit Apartments on McFarland Street in Morristown. "Earlier reports went out that it was a beheaded bear sending all kinds of mixed messages to people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any homes for rent
|53 min
|Landlord
|13
|East trying to make my child do community servi...
|1 hr
|Sunny
|57
|Crazy?
|1 hr
|well
|2
|Tia K and Wes W from Sykes
|2 hr
|Stop fhe Fraud
|1
|Ridley Auto Sales
|2 hr
|Stop fhe Fraud
|4
|Best staff at Lakeway Achievement Center?
|2 hr
|Shane
|46
|Chris L.
|3 hr
|Christian
|19
|TJMaxx and other stores
|5 hr
|Guest
|185
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC