Akbari Expungement Bill Passes in Subcommittee With Bipartisan Support
State Rep. Raumesh Akbari's effort to cut felony conviction expungement fees in half received a strong endorsement today in the form of bipartisan support. The legislation, which would reduce the fee to $180 from $350, advanced from the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee with support from the panel's chairman, Republican Rep. Tilman Goins of Morristown.
