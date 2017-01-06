Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas in East Tennessee, including Grainger County, effective until 10 a.m., Saturday. According to the National Weather Service Morristown, TN, a dusting to a half-inch of snow accumulation is possible as an area of snow moves across East Tennessee this morning.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hamblen County was issued at January 06 at 12:17PM CST

