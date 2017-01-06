Winter Weather Advisory
A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas in East Tennessee, including Grainger County, effective until 10 a.m., Saturday. According to the National Weather Service Morristown, TN, a dusting to a half-inch of snow accumulation is possible as an area of snow moves across East Tennessee this morning.
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do yall think of Scotty Bloomer? (Feb '15)
|5 min
|Facts only
|14
|Susan Ebbs (Jan '16)
|33 min
|Sheldon Cooper
|3
|Electric Bills
|34 min
|curious
|1
|Why is Morristown schools not closed?
|45 min
|Whatever
|6
|Kmart to Close
|48 min
|WTF
|13
|lovers in the kmart parking lot (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Big D Daddy
|60
|What's wrong with these crossing guards at the ...
|2 hr
|boe
|4
