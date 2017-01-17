People build five tiny homes in six days Read Story Kendall Morris
Jan. 18, 2017: Tiny homes are trending in East Tennessee. This week, Incredible Tiny Homes in Morristown is hosting a building clinic to finish five of these miniature spaces in six days.
Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
