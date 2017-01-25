Parkridge Medical Center First In Cha...

Parkridge Medical Center First In Chattanooga To Offer WATCHMAN

Parkridge Medical Center has become the first hospital in Chattanooga to offer the WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure Implant for reducing stroke risk in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation.

