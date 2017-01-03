New
Dustin and Jennifer Cansler, of Morristown, announce the birth of a daughter, Adaline Elyse Cansler, at 10:52 a.m. Dec. 28, 2016, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Thank you for reading 9 free articles on our site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|just another day driving in Morristown...
|10 min
|Snow
|11
|Places to rent
|11 min
|Not 4 me
|7
|How's the weather
|14 min
|Slick
|3
|Why Mexicans Leaving Morristown
|1 hr
|423Motown
|33
|What happened to Sykes thread
|2 hr
|ter
|3
|Kelly Hayes @ lac (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Nastyass
|24
|Target Target Target Target Target!!!!!!!
|3 hr
|Citizen
|13
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC