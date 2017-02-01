Morning Pointe Seniors 'Color Themsel...

Morning Pointe Seniors 'Color Themselves' In Art Therapy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Jas Milam, art therapist, and Doris Rowe, Morning Pointe of Collegedale resident, embrace a creative exchange during an art therapy class at the assisted living community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kmart to Close 11 min Will MISS It 26
houses to rent 59 min newtothearea 1
Does anyone know Kenntha (KC) Spencer Pell (Nov '09) 1 hr Drops of Jupiter 31
Sarah Seal 2 hr Funny 2
Christina Wood at Sykes 2 hr gawd glad she gone 20
Hottest/Best Looking Man in Morristown (Nov '09) 3 hr lol 288
post your favorite photos of ROXY (May '13) 5 hr Lucky duck 41
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,165 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC