Grand Opening at Moe's Southwest Grill

Grand Opening at Moe's Southwest Grill

There are 8 comments on the Grainger Today story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Grand Opening at Moe's Southwest Grill. In it, Grainger Today reports that:

Free burritos for a year sounds like a sweet deal for the first 50 guests who attend a grand opening celebration, Thursday, Jan. 26, at Moe's Southwest Grill's new location, 148 Cold Creek Drive, Morristown. Kicking off the celebration, Moe's Southwest Grill will be offering free burritos for a year to the first 50 guests in line at 11 a.m. The prize entitles each winner to one burrito per week at the Morristown location.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Grainger Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
DJ

Knoxville, TN

#1 Wednesday Jan 25
Went to Moe's this evening by special invitation with a friend and it was wonderful!!! The staff is friendly and very helpful and the food is amazing!! This was our first time ever eating at Moe's and we are definitely customers from this point on!!! We had the bowls! One with chicken and the other with steak!!! I would recommend giving those a try!!! Thank you Moe's for a wonderful supper!!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ojay

United States

#2 Wednesday Jan 25
DJ wrote:
Went to Moe's this evening by special invitation with a friend and it was wonderful!!! The staff is friendly and very helpful and the food is amazing!! This was our first time ever eating at Moe's and we are definitely customers from this point on!!! We had the bowls! One with chicken and the other with steak!!! I would recommend giving those a try!!! Thank you Moe's for a wonderful supper!!!!!
Shes always been with blade getti g sassy kicked out of church never helped u
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ojay

United States

#3 Wednesday Jan 25
DJ wrote:
Went to Moe's this evening by special invitation with a friend and it was wonderful!!! The staff is friendly and very helpful and the food is amazing!! This was our first time ever eating at Moe's and we are definitely customers from this point on!!! We had the bowls! One with chicken and the other with steak!!! I would recommend giving those a try!!! Thank you Moe's for a wonderful supper!!!!!
Ha ha she works for the klan dummy !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DJ

Knoxville, TN

#4 Wednesday Jan 25
U must b on the wrong post!!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
whooohooo

Sylva, NC

#5 Thursday Jan 26
Got my free burritos for a year. Go me!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Babs

Morristown, TN

#7 Thursday Jan 26
Looking forward to trying this place out! Thanks for the heads up. Where is it located exactly?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DJ

New Market, TN

#8 Thursday Jan 26
It's located behind Bojangles!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Nun

United States

#9 Thursday Jan 26
DJ wrote:
U must b on the wrong post!!!!!
Shes a nun
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many single men in morristown,tn over 50 wi... (Jan '12) 34 min tweetylady 13
Sarah Seal 41 min On the phone 4
How About the Drunk Drivers from Restaurants? 41 min On the phone 30
Colgate 1 hr On the phone 8
Ingles employees are rude (Oct '09) 4 hr Peter Griffin 127
Hottest Mom In Morristown (Sep '10) 5 hr It Depends 238
tired of lakeways bullshit 5 hr yousmellthat 70
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,394,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC