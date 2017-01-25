Grand Opening at Moe's Southwest Grill
There are 8 comments on the Grainger Today story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Grand Opening at Moe's Southwest Grill. In it, Grainger Today reports that:
Free burritos for a year sounds like a sweet deal for the first 50 guests who attend a grand opening celebration, Thursday, Jan. 26, at Moe's Southwest Grill's new location, 148 Cold Creek Drive, Morristown. Kicking off the celebration, Moe's Southwest Grill will be offering free burritos for a year to the first 50 guests in line at 11 a.m. The prize entitles each winner to one burrito per week at the Morristown location.
#1 Wednesday Jan 25
Went to Moe's this evening by special invitation with a friend and it was wonderful!!! The staff is friendly and very helpful and the food is amazing!! This was our first time ever eating at Moe's and we are definitely customers from this point on!!! We had the bowls! One with chicken and the other with steak!!! I would recommend giving those a try!!! Thank you Moe's for a wonderful supper!!!!!
United States
#2 Wednesday Jan 25
Shes always been with blade getti g sassy kicked out of church never helped u
United States
#3 Wednesday Jan 25
Ha ha she works for the klan dummy !
#4 Wednesday Jan 25
U must b on the wrong post!!!!!
#5 Thursday Jan 26
Got my free burritos for a year. Go me!!!
#7 Thursday Jan 26
Looking forward to trying this place out! Thanks for the heads up. Where is it located exactly?
#8 Thursday Jan 26
It's located behind Bojangles!!
United States
#9 Thursday Jan 26
Shes a nun
