End of silencer ban sought in name of 'hearing ...
A state lawmaker is seeking an end to Tennessee's firearm silencer ban in the name of "hearing protection."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|barry poole
|3 min
|Old Man
|8
|Hot county cops
|7 min
|Tammy
|34
|the Rubio's
|44 min
|Me high
|11
|I'm SO SASSY
|1 hr
|NiceTry
|10
|scott dave from st,clair, tn (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|NiceTry
|3
|Places to rent
|1 hr
|New2Motown
|24
|Women who will do ANYTHING for METH,who do you ...
|2 hr
|Omg
|4
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC