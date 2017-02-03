Crime 16 mins ago 11:20 a.m.Stolen property recovered from 25-30 Hamblen Co. burglaries
Detectives with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office recovered stolen property worth thousands of dollars at a residence on Friday. The home belonging to Erik Crockett stored property from burglaries to some 25-30 East Hamblen County homes, according to a Hamblen County Sheriff's Office release.
