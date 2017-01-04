BOLO leads to resisting arrest, drug charges
A Bean Station man is facing multiple charges after an officer responding to a BOLO for a possibly impaired driver reportedly found him to be under the influence and in possession of marijuana, after allegedly resisting arrest. Larry Mitchell Adkins, 56, of Bean Station, was reportedly the subject of a BOLO issued after a concerned citizen called E-911 to report a vehicle driving recklessly, traveling northbound on Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Sykes
|1 hr
|Oh yeah
|101
|Who's cheating at Sykes?
|1 hr
|What
|5
|Arrowhead hunting
|1 hr
|Tracy Short
|2
|New to Area
|1 hr
|neighbor
|2
|Brittany Barnes
|3 hr
|B Barnes
|2
|Brandy
|4 hr
|Todd
|1
|Roster what's he into?
|5 hr
|OH MY GOSH
|3
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC