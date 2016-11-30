Tornado confirmed in East Tennessee e...

Tornado confirmed in East Tennessee early Wednesday morning

Thursday Dec 1

The National Weather Service in Morristown is estimating the McMinn County tornado as an EF-2 tornado with winds from 111-135 miles per hour, according to WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Ken Weathers. Weathers said the assessment is still ongoing.

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,133

