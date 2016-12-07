BSVRS, BSVFD request aid to purchase updated equipment

The Bean Station Volunteer Rescue Squad and Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department have requested the Town of Bean Station to provide $3,000, half of a total bid, for a lot of Hurst low-pressure tools and accessories, often called the "jaws of life." BSVFD Chief Ron Wonderly and BSVRS Assistant Chief Dwayne Van Buren presented information about the sale and tools to the Bean Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen, during the board's workshop, Monday, Dec. 5. The lot contains 22 items and is being sold by the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads in Morristown.

