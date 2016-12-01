Arrow acquires TN-based Action Termite

Arrow acquires TN-based Action Termite

Thursday Dec 1

Owner Jay Smith is center, flanked on the left by Arrow's Mike Warren and Kevin Burns, and on the right by Arrow's Tim Pollard and Glenn Glover. Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators announces the merger and acquisition of Action Termite and Pest Control of Tennessee, based in Morristown, Tenn.

Morristown, TN

