8 Arrested In Morristown Human Traffi...

8 Arrested In Morristown Human Trafficking Operation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Morristown operation, called "Operation Someone Like Me", took place last week and focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking, while targeting those attempting to purchase illicit sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morristown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitching and then some 11 min Missd1985 2
Ã—Ã—Ã— Inheritance Forum Ã—Ã—Ã— 28 min Well 2
Taco Rancho and some reminisces of my childhood... (Jul '11) 35 min Taco Rancho 84
The Real Santa 2 hr sure 9
Koch Foods Debone (Nov '08) 5 hr Jim 48
Fishing for Drama -Hog Style 6 hr Forreal 9
All Liars are an abomination to God. (Nov '10) 6 hr The Gun 13
See all Morristown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morristown Forum Now

Morristown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morristown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Morristown, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC