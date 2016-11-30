Weather Service preliminary damage su...

Weather Service preliminary damage survey classifies tornado near Whitwell as EF-2

Wednesday Nov 30

It's hard to look at the damage done by what has now been officially confirmed as a tornado on late Tuesday night just north of Whitwell and think of it as anything else. Trees up-rooted, their trunks twisted and snarled into wooden spirals, homes and property heavily damaged from the weather events that occurred here in the late night hours and into the early morning hours of Wednesday over a stretch around 8 miles in length and just over 3 football fields wide at at it's largest point.

