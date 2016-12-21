Weather 14 mins ago 8:36 a.m.20 taken to the hospital after McMinn County storm
A severe storm that moved through East Tennessee overnight sent 20 people in McMinn County to the hospital, officials announced Wednesday morning. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time, but officials said EMS crews had transported 8 of the victims.
Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
