The Latest: Another death confirmed in Tennessee wildfires
A Tennessee mayor is confirming another fatality in the wildfires that swept through the Great Smoky Mountains, raising the death toll to four. The wildfires destroyed more than 150 buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
