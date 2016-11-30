Storms turn violent across Seqautchie Valley overnight leaving trail of destruction behind

In what was originally forecast to be a somewhat typical line of strong thunderstorms on Tuesday night, Mother Nature had other plans for folks in the Sequatchie Valley and around the Southeast. The lines of storms slowly began intensifying in the late afternoon and early evening hours as they passed over parts of Mississippi and North Central Alabama before reaching our area, and by the time they did arrive herethey'd built to what our team of meteorologists have described as "textbook Oklahoma super cells" as the storms moved into the valley and other areas of Tennessee.

