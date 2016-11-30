Storms turn violent across Seqautchie Valley overnight leaving trail of destruction behind
In what was originally forecast to be a somewhat typical line of strong thunderstorms on Tuesday night, Mother Nature had other plans for folks in the Sequatchie Valley and around the Southeast. The lines of storms slowly began intensifying in the late afternoon and early evening hours as they passed over parts of Mississippi and North Central Alabama before reaching our area, and by the time they did arrive herethey'd built to what our team of meteorologists have described as "textbook Oklahoma super cells" as the storms moved into the valley and other areas of Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarionCountyMessenger.com.
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitching and then some
|12 min
|Missd1985
|2
|Ã—Ã—Ã— Inheritance Forum Ã—Ã—Ã—
|29 min
|Well
|2
|Taco Rancho and some reminisces of my childhood... (Jul '11)
|35 min
|Taco Rancho
|84
|The Real Santa
|2 hr
|sure
|9
|Koch Foods Debone (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|Jim
|48
|Fishing for Drama -Hog Style
|6 hr
|Forreal
|9
|All Liars are an abomination to God. (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|The Gun
|13
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC