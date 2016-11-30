Christopher Polley
Police in Morristown were able to identify and arrest a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries earlier this month. Christopher Polley is charged with five counts of criminal trespassing, 11 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft over $500, and nine counts of theft under $500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morristown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitching and then some
|12 min
|Missd1985
|2
|Ã—Ã—Ã— Inheritance Forum Ã—Ã—Ã—
|29 min
|Well
|2
|Taco Rancho and some reminisces of my childhood... (Jul '11)
|35 min
|Taco Rancho
|84
|The Real Santa
|2 hr
|sure
|9
|Koch Foods Debone (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|Jim
|48
|Fishing for Drama -Hog Style
|6 hr
|Forreal
|9
|All Liars are an abomination to God. (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|The Gun
|13
Find what you want!
Search Morristown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC