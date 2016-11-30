Christopher Polley

Christopher Polley

Tuesday Nov 29

Police in Morristown were able to identify and arrest a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries earlier this month. Christopher Polley is charged with five counts of criminal trespassing, 11 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft over $500, and nine counts of theft under $500.

