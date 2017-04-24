4-H youth trained as camp counselors

4-H youth trained as camp counselors

Twenty-four youth attended a 4-H camp counselor training at the West Central Research and Outreach Center near Morris. This nine-hour training is required for youth to serve as 4-H camp counselors.

