No swearing, no jerks
They make concrete pipes, and build and repair manholes, culverts and bridges. Sometimes, the words these workers used would make the air turn blue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|'We'll move forward,' say Alberta PC colleagues... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|PAUL shykora arts
|2
|Review: American Eagle Realty (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|American Eagle Re...
|1
|Ladies come chat naughty or nice (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Lonely_bored
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Morris, MN (Jan '12)
|Apr '13
|e,a,
|2
|Glenn Wade Moses, 51, of Fergus Falls (Dec '11)
|Dec '11
|Erwin A Anderson
|1
|Black Bear Sitting in Tree in Morris, Police Ur... (Apr '10)
|Nov '11
|James Hall
|10
Find what you want!
Search Morris Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC