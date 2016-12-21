Water pipe burst damages Alexandria restaurant13 min ago
A water pipe that froze and burst causing an estimated $20,000 in damage will close an Italian restaurant in Alexandria for a couple weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Morris Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|'We'll move forward,' say Alberta PC colleagues... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|PAUL shykora arts
|2
|Review: American Eagle Realty (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|American Eagle Re...
|1
|Ladies come chat naughty or nice (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Lonely_bored
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Morris, MN (Jan '12)
|Apr '13
|e,a,
|2
|Glenn Wade Moses, 51, of Fergus Falls (Dec '11)
|Dec '11
|Erwin A Anderson
|1
|Black Bear Sitting in Tree in Morris, Police Ur... (Apr '10)
|Nov '11
|James Hall
|10
Find what you want!
Search Morris Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC