Water pipe burst damages Alexandria r...

Water pipe burst damages Alexandria restaurant13 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Pequot Lakes Echo

A water pipe that froze and burst causing an estimated $20,000 in damage will close an Italian restaurant in Alexandria for a couple weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morris Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
News 'We'll move forward,' say Alberta PC colleagues... (Aug '14) Aug '14 PAUL shykora arts 2
Review: American Eagle Realty (Apr '14) Apr '14 American Eagle Re... 1
Ladies come chat naughty or nice (Apr '14) Apr '14 Lonely_bored 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Morris, MN (Jan '12) Apr '13 e,a, 2
News Glenn Wade Moses, 51, of Fergus Falls (Dec '11) Dec '11 Erwin A Anderson 1
News Black Bear Sitting in Tree in Morris, Police Ur... (Apr '10) Nov '11 James Hall 10
See all Morris Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morris Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Stevens County was issued at December 24 at 10:05PM CST

Morris Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morris Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Morris, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,285

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC