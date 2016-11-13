Rochester Lourdes ended Jackson County Central's undefeated season with a 30-0 win during the Class AAA state football quarterfinals on Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. JCC finishes with a 10-1 record, while Rochester Lourdes moves on to play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at US Bank Stadium in Mineapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.