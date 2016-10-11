Tiny burn ends up killing Iron Range nursing home resident; facility blamed
A tiny burn on a nursing home resident's foot, inflicted when she touched a heat register in her room while in bed, went neglected and triggered a rapid decline in her health until she died unnecessarily in an Iron Range hospital, according to state health investigators. In the public portions of its findings released Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health blamed Heritage Manor in Chisholm for the woman's death, determining that the home "failed to provide adequate supervision when the resident's foot rested on a heater and was burned" in mid-February.
