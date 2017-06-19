Petit Jean fall puts hiker in hospital

Petit Jean fall puts hiker in hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: NWAonline

A teenager was flown to the hospital after falling about 95 feet near Cedar Falls at Petit Jean State Park, a state parks spokesman said. Several agencies responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the state park near Morrilton in Conway County, said Monika Rued, spokesman for the state Parks Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morrilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tj's Mon Open farted 2
Kasey crouch Mon Information farted 2
Harassment by MORRILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT Mon Extra farted 5
Trying to get partd Mon Try farted 2
News Man Pleads Guilty in Bizarre Attempt to Rob, Ki... (Nov '09) Mon Who farted 4
UACCM instructor fired Dustin Canady May 31 Flatus breath 8
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) May '17 These farts 13
See all Morrilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morrilton Forum Now

Morrilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morrilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Morrilton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,645 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC