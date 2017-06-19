Petit Jean fall puts hiker in hospital
A teenager was flown to the hospital after falling about 95 feet near Cedar Falls at Petit Jean State Park, a state parks spokesman said. Several agencies responded around 4 p.m. Wednesday to the state park near Morrilton in Conway County, said Monika Rued, spokesman for the state Parks Department.
