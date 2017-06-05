Man, 21, charged in Morrilton death

Man, 21, charged in Morrilton death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: NWAonline

A man was in the Conway County jail Thursday after surrendering to police investigating a fatal shooting at a Morrilton bar. Justin Mackenzie Kilgore, 21, turned himself in at the Morrilton Police Department around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morrilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Pleads Guilty in Bizarre Attempt to Rob, Ki... (Nov '09) Mon tongclub23 3
UACCM instructor fired Dustin Canady May 31 Flatus breath 8
Harassment by MORRILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT May 27 Stinky farts 2
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) May 17 These farts 13
Babe May 11 Questions the fart 2
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
Who is this guy asking about patricia roth(fcu) May 8 This pharter 2
See all Morrilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morrilton Forum Now

Morrilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morrilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Morrilton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC