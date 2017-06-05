Man, 21, charged in Morrilton death
A man was in the Conway County jail Thursday after surrendering to police investigating a fatal shooting at a Morrilton bar. Justin Mackenzie Kilgore, 21, turned himself in at the Morrilton Police Department around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said in a news release.
