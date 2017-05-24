Yesterdays: 05/24/17

Wednesday May 24

An area in the Lollie Bottoms next to the Arkansas River was chosen by the city for the location of the new airport. The Conway School District's board of education was in executive session for an hour and a half selecting 41 new district employees to fill vacant faculty, staff and administrative positions.

