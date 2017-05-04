SUV driver, biker die in 2 traffic accidents
A woman was killed and three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured Wednesday in a head-on collision on a state highway in Conway County, police said. Kimber Ross, 29, of Plumerville was driving a 2004 GMC sport utility vehicle north on Arkansas 95 around 11:30 a.m., according to an state police report, when it crossed the centerline and collided with a 2006 GMC truck.
