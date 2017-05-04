SUV driver, biker die in 2 traffic ac...

SUV driver, biker die in 2 traffic accidents

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

A woman was killed and three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured Wednesday in a head-on collision on a state highway in Conway County, police said. Kimber Ross, 29, of Plumerville was driving a 2004 GMC sport utility vehicle north on Arkansas 95 around 11:30 a.m., according to an state police report, when it crossed the centerline and collided with a 2006 GMC truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morrilton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is this guy asking about patricia roth(fcu) Fri Trisha 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Thu Now_What- 44
UACCM instructor fired Dustin Canady Apr 19 Vo Tech Farter 2
Way bett er than christian mi ngle and free!! (Sep '13) Apr 14 Best phart 2
Looking for rent house (Jun '13) Apr 14 Moving phart 2
Tim Lyons (Jan '11) Apr 14 Locate phart 2
photo Houston High School 1916 (Jan '11) Apr 14 School phart 2
See all Morrilton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morrilton Forum Now

Morrilton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morrilton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Morrilton, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC