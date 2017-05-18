Famous Freedom Train painting on display

Famous Freedom Train painting on display

Monday May 15 Read more: The Courier

An incomparable bit of art history and train lore will be shown at the Reunion 'Round the Rails celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Russellville Depot, slated for May 27. Larry and Johnnie Taylor of Conway County will show and tell the back story surrounding their family treasure, an original Howard Fogg watercolor painting of the 1947-49 Freedom Trains. The American Locomotive Company commissioned Howard Fogg, a watercolorist of great renown and a decorated war hero, to make two renderings of the Freedom Trains.

