Famous Freedom Train painting on display
An incomparable bit of art history and train lore will be shown at the Reunion 'Round the Rails celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Russellville Depot, slated for May 27. Larry and Johnnie Taylor of Conway County will show and tell the back story surrounding their family treasure, an original Howard Fogg watercolor painting of the 1947-49 Freedom Trains. The American Locomotive Company commissioned Howard Fogg, a watercolorist of great renown and a decorated war hero, to make two renderings of the Freedom Trains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Morrilton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|another famous Arkansan (Aug '11)
|May 17
|These farts
|13
|UACCM instructor fired Dustin Canady
|May 17
|Fart lighter
|4
|Babe
|May 11
|Questions the fart
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Who is this guy asking about patricia roth(fcu)
|May 8
|This pharter
|2
|Way bett er than christian mi ngle and free!! (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Best phart
|2
|Looking for rent house (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|Moving phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Morrilton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC