Ward trial set for July in Conway County

A special judge ruled Tuesday in Yell County Circuit Court that the trial of the former EMS director and secretary will be moved to Morrilton in Conway County. Tom Tatum II, prosecuting attorney for the 15th Judicial District, said Tuesday that Special Judge Brad Karren, Division II judge for the 19th Circuit West, ruled to remove the trial from Yell County and to schedule it in Conway County, after attorneys for both sides agreed to the change of venue to Morrilton.

