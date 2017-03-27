Vietnamese plant near state debut

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: NWAonline

Dung Tran Danial Evans and Le Thai Tinh are three of the 11 employees of Vinh Long, a Vietnamese manufacturing company that will open in Morrilton. In 2013, the state of Arkansas announced that the first Vietnamese company to open a manufacturing plant in the United States selected Morrilton as its new home.

