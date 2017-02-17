Victim in Arkansas sky-diving acciden...

Victim in Arkansas sky-diving accident identified

Police on Monday released the name of an Arkansas man who died Sunday in a sky-diving accident in Conway County. The victim was Brick Smith, 49, of Bryant, according to a news release issued by Morrilton Police Chief Sonny Stover.

