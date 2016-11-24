the Weekend Ten

Nov 24, 2016

Brick-and-mortar merchants have been busy reducing the impact of Black Friday with advance sales while online merchants have been diverting dollars to Cyber Monday, but that doesn't mean folks won't be lining up outside big-box stores banking on bargains this weekend. As usual, traffic will be heavy at major mercantile intersections and other area locations where commerce will be taking place.

