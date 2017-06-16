AeroMed called to 3-vehicle crash in ...

AeroMed called to 3-vehicle crash in Montcalm Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The crash was reported at about 9:39 a.m. in the 22000 block of West Howard City Road . The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says a 25-year-old Morley woman was driving east when she hit a van that was slowing down to make a left turn into a driveway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Morley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manistee County Sheriff's Office arrests man fo... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
Need help please Mar '17 Need help 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb '17 Charley Horse 157
sexting (Apr '14) Jan '17 Big man also 2
Review: Cal Deitz Real Estate (Nov '08) Jan '16 REMEMBERWHATBUSHDID 15
News Missing man found dead in Northern Michigan pond (Jan '15) Oct '15 MOMlosed 2
Does Anyone Visit The Mecosta Forum ? (Mar '08) May '15 Always-A-Michigan... 13
See all Morley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Morley Forum Now

Morley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Morley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Morley, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC