AeroMed called to 3-vehicle crash in Montcalm Co.
The crash was reported at about 9:39 a.m. in the 22000 block of West Howard City Road . The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says a 25-year-old Morley woman was driving east when she hit a van that was slowing down to make a left turn into a driveway.
