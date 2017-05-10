LARA Orders Creative Wealth Strategies, Inc. and Robert Byrkit Morley ...

May 10, 2017 - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs , Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau issued final orders against Robert Byrkit Morley, Jr., and Creative Wealth Strategies, Inc. both of Birmingham, MI, ordering them to cease and desist from selling unregistered securities, among other violations of the Michigan Uniform Securities Act . CSCL has also denied Mr. Morley's investment adviser firm registration application.

