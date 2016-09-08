Morley Stanwood Elementary teacher re...

Morley Stanwood Elementary teacher receives $2,000 grant

MORLEY, Mich.- An educator at Morley Stanwood Elementary School has received a large grant from Voya Financial's 20th Voya Unsung Heroes awards competition. Betty Tramper was the recipient of this year's award, which honors K-12 teachers with creative and innovative teaching methods.

